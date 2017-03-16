Girl, 5, Leaves Hospital, 2 Months After Dog Attack That Killed Her Best Friend

A young girl who survived a vicious dog attack that left another child dead has been released from a Georgia hospital in what her loved ones and doctors have called a miracle.

It was thought that Syrai Sanders would be in the hospital for at least a year after the 5-year-old girl was mauled by two pit bull mixes while walking to school in Atlanta on January 17.

The sudden attack left 6-year-old Logan Braatz dead and had Syrai fighting for her life, requiring nine surgeries before she could be released.

But the spunky tot grew stronger by the day, and in less than two months, she was well enough to go home, WGCL-TV reported.

"It was unbelievable," her father told the television station. "Especially how quick she started feeling well. Even when she was in bad condition, she was smiling and playing like she is now."

Syrai is still her laughing and smiley self. The spunky little girl managed to make her hospital stay positive, explaining, "You got to enjoy all the TV."

But the attack has had a lasting effect on the child, who still needs a feeding tube to eat.

Recalling that devastating day, Syrai said she tried to cling to her cousin who had spotted the dogs, but said she was "too slow."

"Then the dogs made me fall on the street. And then they bite me on my head and my ear," Syrai told WGCL-TV. "I said, 'Help, help, somebody help me.'"

The next things she remembered hearing were the screams of her mother.

Next came her stay at the hospital and the mourning of her best friend.

"He’s an angel," she said of Logan, saying the thought of him being gone leaves her sad.

"Because I want him to be a normal [person]," she said.

Syrai will reportedly return to the hospital next week to have her skin grafts examined and to allow doctors the opportunity to evaluate whether they will replace her mauled ear.

The dogs involved in the attack were later euthanized.

The owner of the two dogs, Cameron Tucker, was arrested after the attack and has been charged in Logan's death.

Though originally charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, that charge was eventually reduced to a misdemeanor, officials told InsideEdition.com.

"However, under Georgia law, the grand jury can still indict the defendant for a wide range of charges based upon the death in question, including the offense of murder," Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr. said.

“The case is still under investigation by the Fulton County District Attorney’s office. We will pursue charges based upon the facts and circumstances of the case.”

Tucker is currently out on bond.

His attorney has not yet responded to a request for comment by InsideEdition.com.

