Girl, 17, shot in the head in Sanford; 2nd girl, 17, also injured

Police said two 17-year-old girls were shot inside a Sanford neighborhood Monday night.

Officers said a drive-by shooting happened around 7 p.m. as the girls were standing in front of a home on Scott Drive.

Police said Layla Bennett, 17, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and is in critical condition at a hospital.

Jalaysia Hunter, 17, was also shot and sustained minor injuries.

Officers said the gunmen were passengers inside of a red SUV.

Channel 9 spoke with a witness who said his home was “riddled with bullets” in the shooting.

Sanford police said another teen was also shot around 3 p.m. in the area of 9th Street and Holly Avenue.

“We are exhausting all efforts in investigating these shootings and preventing any additional shootings,” said Sanford Police Department Deputy Chief Trekelle Perkins. “I can’t emphasize enough that stopping this violence cannot be done by law enforcement alone. We need full cooperation from the victims and witnesses. That means talking with investigators, providing them the evidence they ask for such as cellphones, and providing statements. Working together is how ‘WE’ create a safe community.”

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477).

