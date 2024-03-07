Girl, 17, crashed into vehicle and pointed pellet gun at motorist, Folsom police say

A 17-year-old woman was cited Tuesday after Folsom police accused her of crashing into a vehicle and pulling a gun on the other motorist.

Folsom police were called about 3:45 p.m. to the area of Greenback Lane and Folsom Boulevard for a report of a hit-and-run. The victim said the teenage driver struck the vehicle from behind and pointed a gun at them before driving away on Folsom-Auburn Road, police said in a news release.

Officers pulled over the girl and found two Airsoft guns in the vehicle that resembled real firearms. The girl, who has not been identified because she’s a minor, was cited and released to her family.