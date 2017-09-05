Girl, 16, Is Suspected Mastermind In Home Invasion Murder of MMA Fighter: Cops

Three Florida teens have been charged in the murder of a mixed martial arts fighter, including a girl in 11th grade who investigators say was the mastermind.

Summer Church, 16, was denied bond Saturday along with 18-year-olds Roberto Ortiz and Jace Swinton, all of whom are charged with first-degree murder in the home invasion slaying of Aaron Rajman.

Watch: Teen Accused of Killing Girlfriend Then Posting Love Messages to Her on Twitter

According to the Palm Beach Post, investigators say Church was not at the scene of the July 3 murder, which reportedly occurred around 10:30 p.m. when several suspects entered Rajman's home.

A fight broke out before the MMA fighter was allegedly shot dead by the intruders, according to reports.

Summer’s mother, Judith Church, told reporters her daughter and Rajman had been acquainted since January after meeting at a convenience store.

However, the mother maintains her daughter was not willingly a party to the crime. Instead, Church says Summer was forced at gunpoint to call Rajman's home to see if he was home prior to the alleged home invasion.

Church said Summer was allowed to leave the killers' car before it arrived to Rajman's home.

Nonetheless, prosecutors say they have decided to charge the high schooler as an adult. She was arrested while on her way to school, according to reports.

Watch: Teen, 19, High On Marijuana When She Nearly Hit Officer With Her Car: Cops

“This was no random act of violence,” Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said in a statement. “Mr. Rajman was targeted by these defendants, and we intend to seek justice for the victim and his family.”

All three suspects were denied bond at a hearing held Saturday.

Watch: MMA Fighter Donates 15-Month-Old Son's Organs After He Dies In DUI Hit and Run

Related Articles: