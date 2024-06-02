Girl, 15, struck by gunfire while inside car in Los Angeles

A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was shot while inside a vehicle, authorities said.

According to an LAPD spokesperson, the girl and the vehicle’s driver were traveling on Sunset Boulevard near Alvarado Street near Echo Park just after 11:45 p.m. Saturday when gunfire erupted.

The two occupants of the car first thought the gunshots were fireworks, the spokesperson told KTLA, but they quickly realized the young girl had been shot.

Upon driving to a safe location, the pair called police, and the girl was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, law enforcement officials said.

No suspect or vehicle description was released.

Sofia Pop Perez contributed to this report.

