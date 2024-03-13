Girl, 15, and man fatally wounded overnight inside parked vehicle on Far South Side

A 15-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man were found fatally wounded overnight inside of a parked vehicle in the Roseland neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 200 block of West 109th Place and found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds to the body inside of a parked vehicle.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives were investigating.