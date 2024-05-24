Girl, 15, fights off rape attempt in Bronx park: NYPD

A 15-year-old girl fought off a would-be rapist as she walked through a Bronx park, police said Friday.

Cops have a sketch of the suspect and are hunting the man responsible for the May 18 attack in Pelham Bay Park near Orchard Beach.

The teen told police that she was walking through the park about 5 p.m. when the stranger walked up to her.

He pretended to show the teen his phone, then suddenly put her in a headlock and dragged her off the path to a thatch of woods, cops said.

The girl managed to fight off the man, who was last seen running out of the park.

The victim suffered minor injuries, but refused medical assistance, cops said.

She worked with a sketch artist to get a likeness of her attacker, who is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old with a slim build, mustache, curly eyelashes and thick eyebrows.

The predator was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants during the attack, cops said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.