Girl, 15, charged in stabbing death of Queens classmate Sara Rivera

A 15-year-old girl was charged in Queens Criminal Court on Friday in the stabbing death of 17-year-old Sara Rivera as her mother wept in the courtroom.

Wearing white coveralls, the girl stood before Judge Michael Hartofilis, at one point looking at her parents and smiling. She was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon and remanded without bail. She’s due back in court on Tuesday.

Police and prosecutors said Rivera and her accused killer both attended Queens Technical High School in Long Island City and knew each other. On Wednesday, the girls were hanging out together at a Wendy’s restaurant in Sunnyside, but got into a verbal disagreement that escalated when the 15-year-old took a knife from her bag and stabbed Rivera in the neck near the Queens Blvd. entrance to the 46th-Bliss Street subway station.

The girl dropped a kitchen knife at the scene and took off, police said. She was chased down by a witness, but she took out another knife and slashed at the man, according to prosecutors.

Officers nabbed her at the Flushing-Main St. station, her clothes covered in blood. Cops found a knife covered in blood at the scene, according to court documents.

Medics rushed Rivera to Elmhurst Hospital Center, but she could not be saved.

Rivera, a high school senior, was beloved by her two older brothers and one older sister, family members told the Daily News after her death.

“She wasn’t just a sister, she was a best friend to me. She was always listening to what I had to say. She would always tell me her problems,” said one of her older brothers, who did not want to give his name.

“Overall she was a good person. … Not every friend was there for her but the ones that were definitely friends for life,” he said.

“She loved to go outside, she loved to explore and travel to different parts of New York City.”

At a memorial for Rivera Thursday outside the Queens subway station where she was killed, friends of the slain teen broke down in tears.

“I’m sorry that this happened to you,” 19-year-old Jasaiah Ortega said, covering his face with his t-shirt as he cried.

On Friday afternoon, the accused girl’s mother sobbed quietly as prosecutors detailed the killing, at one point throwing her head back and opening her mouth in a silent cry, her arms splayed outward.

Prosecutors said the girl gave chilling statements to detectives the night of the stabbing.

“I promise you those b—–s are dead because they are f—–g b—–s not because of this,” she told police, according to prosecutors.

“I hope [Rivera] dies.”