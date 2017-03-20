Girl, 15, Allegedly Kidnapped By Her Teacher Shared Instagram Post: 'Every Beauty Needs Her Beast'

The search is intensifying for a 50-year-old high school teacher from Tennessee who is still on the run with his 15-year-old student.

On Instagram right before Elizabeth Thomas allegedly disappeared with Tad Cummins a week ago, she shared a meme from Beauty and the Beast which read: “Every Beauty Needs Her Beast to Protect Her From Everything But Him.”

Since she vanished last week, multiple people have commented on the post.

“I don’t know you, but he isn’t the one for you. You are 15 and he is a[n] old man who shouldn’t have done this. You need to go home and finish school and he needs to go to jail. No man would do what he is doing. GO HOME TO THE PEOPLE WHO LOVE YOU,” one person wrote.

Another person wrote: “He isn't protecting you at all! He is only harming you! They call it a "BEAST" for a reason! Please please come home to your family if you can get away! Everyone is praying for you!”

Tad Cummins, the suspected kidnapper, also posted two memes on Instagram the same day. One said: “It’s a beautiful day to start."









Cummins’ wife, Jill, made a heartfelt plea to her husband to surrender on Friday.

“Tad, this is not you. This is not who you are. Please do the right thing and turn yourself in to the police and bring Beth home,” she said. “We can help you get through this. No matter how far you've gone or what is happening right now, God's grace is sufficient for you and he wants you to come home."

Tad Cummins was suspended last month after he was allegedly seen kissing the student. They have now been gone for a week.

Surveillance video allegedly shows Cummins filling up his silver SUV at a gas station moments before meeting his student at a nearby diner in Columbia. They drove south to Decatur, Alabama, which is 70 miles away but since then the trail has gone cold.

Police believe they may be headed for the Florida Panhandle. Cummins has at least $4,500 in cash after taking out a loan on his car. He also allegedly has two handguns.

At a vigil Saturday night, one of Thomas’ sisters got emotional as she spoke about Beth, saying: “I want you to come home because we all love you. I want to see you again.”

Elizabeth’s father, Anthony Thomas, added: “What Tad did, he stole my daughter from me, but Maury County is a big community. He didn’t just steal from me, he stole from the whole community."



The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Cummins was driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT. They have also released a series of images on Twitter, urging anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact them.

NEW PICTURES: Various shots of Ted Cummins in the past few weeks, including the vehicle he's believed to be driving. TN TAG: 976-ZPT. pic.twitter.com/mlrPPlcXoQ — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 17, 2017





Your RT may just get this information in front of the one person who needs to see it. Help us spread this across the country! Thanks! pic.twitter.com/c5jI8ER816 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 17, 2017





