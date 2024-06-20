Girl, 14, wounded overnight while a passenger in vehicle on South Side
A 14-year-old girl was wounded overnight while she was a passenger inside a vehicle traveling on the South Side, Chicago police said.
Shortly after midnight Thursday, the girl was in a vehicle in the 8100 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone fired shots at the vehicle striking the girl to the left shoulder. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where her condition was stabilized.
No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.