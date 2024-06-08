Girl, 14, charged in 4 robberies on CTA property on South Side, cops say

A 14-year-old girl was charged in four robberies that happened on the CTA property on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The girl was charged with four counts of robbery and four counts of aggravated battery to a transit employee, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for the young teen after she was identified as one of people who participated in May robberies that happened on CTA property. She was arrested Friday by members of the Bureau of Counter-Terrorism Mass Transit Team in the first block of east Roosevelt Road.

On May 6, a 23-year-old woman was battered and robbed around 8:30 p.m. in the first block of West Cermak Road.

On May 10 three more victims were battered and robbed, police said. The first May 10 robbery happened about 10:45 p.m. in the first block of West 79th Street when a 29-year-old man was battered and robbed. Shortly after midnight in the first block of West 95th Street a 22-year-old woman was battered and robbed. Shortly after 2:15 a.m., a 21-year-old woman was battered and robbed in the first block of West Cermak Road.