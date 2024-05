A 13-year-old girl was wounded Tuesday morning on a shooting on the South Side in the South Chicago neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the girl suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of her body in the 8200 block of South Commercial Avenue.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody but police were questioning a person of interest.