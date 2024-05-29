Girl, 13, found unresponsive in pool at Discovery Cove
A 13-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after she was discovered unresponsive in a pool at Discovery Cove, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Deputies said they were called to the park shortly before 11:30 a.m.
Investigators said the girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but they have no updates on her status.
Read: New high-end Mexican restaurant planned for Maitland
Channel 9 has reached out to SeaWorld, seeking more information. Check back for updates.
See a map below:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.