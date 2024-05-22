Girl, 12, raped multiple times in Bronx stairwell, suspect sought

A 12-year-old girl was raped multiple times in the stairwell of a Bronx building, authorities said Wednesday — and the NYPD is asking the public’s help tracking down her attacker.

The victim was raped a number of times from Dec. 19 through Dec. 23 in a building near E 165th St. and River Ave. just north of Yankee Stadium, cops said.

The victim is an acquaintance of the suspect, according to police.

On Wednesday, cops released a photo of the 30-year-old suspect, Thomas Barnaby.

Barnaby, whose last known address is in Brooklyn, has six prior arrests, three for fare evasion plus once each for robbery, possession of stolen property and misdemeanor assault, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.