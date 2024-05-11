Girl, 10, running across street hit by vehicle

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A 10-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle on Friday in the Allied Gardens neighborhood, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 5:05 p.m. at 6700 Glenroy St., according to the San Diego Police Department.

A 51-year-old woman was driving a gray Chevy Suburban southbound on Glenroy St. when the child ran across the roadway and was hit by the vehicle, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to a hospital with an open fracture to her left ankle and abrasions.

Police said driving under the influence was not a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

