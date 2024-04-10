Girard out, MacKenzie in for Waterford RTM District 2

Apr. 9—WATERFORD — At a Representative Town Meeting special election held Monday, members of the town's District 2 unanimously elected Kate MacKenzie to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of second-term representative Kevin Girard.

Girard, a Republican who submitted his resignation on March 21 also resigned from his role on the Energy Task Force, which will be filled by MacKenzie.

"While I wish I could complete my term," Girard wrote in a resignation letter, "Due to unfortunate personal circumstances, I can no longer serve the town I love and its constituents."

Girard said he would continue to watch the RTM's actions "eagerly." On Monday, he declined to elaborate on the personal reasons that led to his resignation.

MacKenzie, the vice chairwoman of the Republican Town Committee, had been the highest vote-getter in District 2 in last November's municipal election who did not get a seat on the RTM.

In an email Tuesday, the Waterford native said she recently retired from the state Department of Social Services and now works part-time at retail cannabis store Higher Collective in New London, and as a conservator for southeastern Connecticut probate court.

"I was able to cast my first vote during Monday's meeting immediately following a unanimous endorsement to assume Kevin Girard's seat," she said. "I enjoy learning about the town and am eager to help things move forward in a positive direction."

In one of her first votes at the RTM meeting Monday, she voted with the majority to appropriate $306,650 to the Oswegatchie Fire Station Building Committee to oversee a project to build a new station.

