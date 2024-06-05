Giraffe hoists 2-year-old in the air at drive-thru wildlife park in Texas

TechCrunch

Google has developed a new AI tool to help marine biologists better understand coral reef ecosystems and their health, which can aid in conversation efforts. The tool, SurfPerch, created with Google Research and DeepMind, was trained on thousands of hours of audio reef recordings that allow scientists studying the reef to be able to "hear reef health from the inside," track reef activity at night, and track reefs that are in deep or murky waters. Over the past year, visitors to Google's Calling in our Corals website listened to over 400 hours of reef audio from sites around the world and were told to click when they heard a fish sound.