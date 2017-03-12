Giraffe Giving Birth On Live Cam Update

The live cam feed showed the baby calf move in April's pregnant belly at the New York zoo.

April, the pregnant giraffe, has not given birth in New York yet despite active belly movement Friday, Animal Adventure Park said Saturday. In the latest update posted on the zoo's Facebook page, keepers said April showed "no significant changes" in physical appearance.

"We are watching the udder closely, as we wait for milk to fill the area. When our keepers bend down to look underneath, they snap a photo for development comparison," the keepers said.

On Saturday, the live feed for April the giraffe underwent technical issues due to wind and weather, the zoo said. Following the disruption, the zoo shared the link to a new feed to watch the giraffe. You can check it out here.

Being more than 15 months pregnant, most expected the giraffe to give birth days ago. On Thursday, many believed April will give birth after they noticed that she raised her tail.

“April continues to have us all on edge; when will it be - we just don't know!” keepers at the zoo said. “All physical signs show we are ready for ‘launch sequence.’ So, we continue to patiently wait.”

While sharing updates on April's labor, the zoo also shared trivia about the way giraffes sleep. “Giraffes have one of the shortest sleep requirements of any mammal!” they wrote Friday. “They sleep 10 minutes to 2 hours a day; comprised of short cat naps.”

Social media users eagerly await April to give birth, and some said late Saturday that the time may have arrived for the giraffe to give birth as they saw the calf kick hard.

When the calf is born, there will be a vote to determine his or her name. This is April's fourth calf and she has never lost a calf nor had a stillborn, according to the zoo. Her first calf, Oliver, is now 5 years old.

