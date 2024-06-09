Ginnie Springs enhances safety measures after deadly Memorial Day weekend shootings

Ginnie Springs Outdoors is making efforts to enhance safety and security with new rules after two shootings on Memorial Day weekend.

Four people were shot and two of them died, including Koty Stewart from Jacksonville.

Read: Man from Jacksonville killed in 1 of 2 shootings at Ginnie Springs over Memorial Day weekend

According to the website, Ginnie Springs is doing the following:

Limiting park capacity, both day and overnight admissions

Strengthening collaboration with law enforcement

Increasing staffing during holiday weekends, events, and busy times

Retaining a third-party security expert

Increasing visibility and deepening the understanding of park rules and policies by taking steps to further inform guests of rules and increasing rule visibility

Increasing resources and training for employees on park policies and procedures

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The park said it is committed to regular meetings with law enforcement. It is currently in the process of identifying the third-party security expert.

“Furthermore, we are dedicated to continuous improvement, collaboration, and meaningful action to strengthen Ginnie Springs’ policies and procedures for benefit of our guests, staff, and the community,” the website said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.