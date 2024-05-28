Ginnie Springs back open after 2 shootings over Memorial Day weekend

A popular North Central Florida camping spot is back open after two shootings took place there over the Memorial Day weekend.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office said the first shooting at Ginnie Springs happened overnight Friday and the second happened overnight Saturday.

Other agencies assisting GCSO in the investigations are the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Florida Highway Patrol, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, Gilchrist County Fire Rescue, Gilchrist County Emergency Management, and the 8th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

GCSO is expected to hold a news briefing on the shootings at 3 p.m. Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan will be there and have the latest updates beginning on FOX30 Action News Jax at 4.

