Gingrich reacts to Greene’s motion to oust Speaker Johnson: Gaetz ‘unleashed the demons’

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) said that Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) “unleashed the demons” when he spearheaded an effort last year to oust former Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from his leadership post.

Gingrich was responding to a question from Fox host Laura Ingraham on why some House Republicans, like Reps. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) and Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.), have been leaving Congress before their terms ended.

Gingrich said that, in part, Gaetz’s effort last year that ended McCarthy’s tenure as speaker should not be downplayed and that since then, the lower chamber has been a “disaster.”

“Well I think, first of all, you’d have to have a totally different approach,” Gingrich said Friday on “The Ingraham Angle.” “We shouldn’t underestimate how bad what Matt Gaetz did was for the whole system. He unleashed the demons, he went after somebody who would raise $480 million, had gained seats for three elections in a row, and he drove Kevin McCarthy out of office. From that point on, it has been a disaster.”

The former House speaker said he does not blame current House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) for the House’s legislative performance since he has been put in a difficult position after McCarthy’s ouster.

“I don’t blame Johnson, I think Speaker Johnson has a hand that’s virtually impossible to play and that’s where I think some of the people just make it worse,” he said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), one of Johnson’s top critics since he took the gavel, has filed a motion to vacate on Friday, the same procedural move that booted McCarthy in October. She said it was a “warning,” but also stated she didn’t “have a timeline” for when she would force the vote on the motion which currently is not privileged, therefore it won’t be in consideration after Easter recess.

Gingrich said all of these developments are great justification for why Republicans not only need former President Trump in the White House, but a larger majority in the House to make room for disagreements when trying to pass legislation.

“This is the best argument I have seen for why we need not only to elect Donald Trump but to elect a very large majority with him, “Gingrich said. “When I was speaker I had a lot more ability than Johnson did to run the House because I had a big enough majority. You could have five or 10 people who were crazy and you could still govern. He doesn’t have a one-vote majority.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.