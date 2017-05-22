Gingrich disproves the whole Trump-Russia thing, based on an unsolved murder on a Washington street
Newt Gingrich peddled a conspiracy theory about a murdered Democratic National Committee staffer on Fox News over the weekend. Seth Rich was murdered in Washington, D.C., in July 2016. In May, Fox News began pushing the story that Rich had shared DNC documents with WikiLeaks. According to NBC News, multiple sources confirmed that a laptop Rich owned never contained any emails related to WikiLeaks.
