Gina Haspel, Trump’s Pick for CIA Director, Ran the Prison Where My Client Was Tortured. I Have Questions for Her

I would rather learn the truth than assume it.

President Donald Trump has nominated Gina Haspel to become director of the CIA, and attention has focused on her role in my client’s torture. I represent Abu Zubaydah, who was the first person imprisoned at a CIA black site and the first to have his interrogation “enhanced.” He was subjected to all of the approved techniques and many that were not. In a bit more than three weeks in August 2002, he was waterboarded 83 times, suspended from hooks in the ceiling, forced into a coffin for hours at a time in a gathering pool of his own urine and feces, crammed into a tiny box that would’ve been small even for a child, bombarded with screaming noise and cold air, compelled to stay awake for days on end, and “rectally rehydrated.”

Because of what he was made to endure, Zubaydah suffers from frequent seizures, the origin of which cannot be determined. He is tormented by sounds that others do not hear, and cannot remember simple things that others cannot forget. Because his condition is classified, there is much about his welfare that the United States will not let me say. They have authorized me to report, however, that I am “very concerned” about his health.

Haspel did not torture my client herself. That distinction rests with two psychologists under contract with the CIA. But according to published accounts, Haspel oversaw the prison in Thailand where the torture took place. Hundreds of cables were sent to and from CIA headquarters and the White House as the torture unfolded. Given this, it is impossible to imagine that Haspel was unaware of what was taking place.

But apart from this, we know very little about Haspel’s role. We do not know, for instance, whether she approved of the torture and if she did, whether her approval was enthusiastic or begrudging. We do not know whether she made any attempt to restrain the two psychologists, and if so whether her attempts were overruled by authorities elsewhere. We do not know how she handled the CIA agents who were so dismayed by my client’s torture that they asked to be transferred.

In fact, we do not even know the limits of her authority. One CIA cable, for instance, indicates that, even if she had wanted to, she could not have stopped the torture on her own. The Senate Torture Report, by contrast, claims she most certainly had that authority, and in fact that her authority was “final”; according to the Senate, she was the only person who could’ve ended the torture.

In short, all we know for sure is that Haspel was in charge of a site where torture took place. And make no mistake: it was torture. We ought not mince words about that. It was legally wrong and morally bankrupt, and my client will bear the physical and psychological scars for the rest of his life.

For some, Haspel’s supervisory presence at the scene of the crime is enough to disqualify her, and many of my colleagues on the Left have already lined up against her. For me, however, her past raises many more questions than it answers. Now of all times, we need less knee-jerk condemnation and more sober, careful assessment. That is why we have confirmation hearings.

Other questions surround her role in the destruction of the 92 videotapes of my client’s torture, along with a handful of tapes that showed the torture of another prisoner, Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri. Again, the public record is ambiguous. On the one hand, there is no question that Haspel signed the cable directing that the tapes be destroyed. This is an exceedingly serious matter, not simply because it led to the destruction of irreplaceable evidence, but because at least one federal judge had explicitly ordered that the tapes be preserved. If Haspel deliberately violated the order of a federal judge, she could — and should — be held in contempt of court.

On the other hand, the CIA maintains that Jose Rodriguez, the former head of the Counterterrorism Center and Haspel’s boss at the time, gave the destruction order and that Haspel merely drafted it. In his book, Rodriguez repeats this version, and boasts about his determination to destroy the tapes. As with the events in Thailand, Haspel has never spoken publicly about the matter. Therefore, we simply do not know what her role may have been in the destruction of the tapes. We do not know, for instance, whether she expressed reservations, raised legal objections or suggested alternatives. The tapes were supposedly destroyed to protect the identity of people who appeared on screen. This of course is ridiculous, since the CIA could have easily obscured the identity of all participants. Did Haspel raise that possibility? Did others suggest it only to be overruled? We have no idea.