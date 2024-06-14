Gilzean, a DeSantis appointee, won’t run for Orange elections chief

Glen Gilzean is not running for Orange County supervisor of elections and will step down from the post Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to fill temporarily.

Gilzean vowed in a social media post on Friday to run a smooth presidential election for Orange voters but said he will not be a candidate for the job in the fall.

“I will leave that next chapter to the next supervisor,” Gilzean said. “I offer the voters’ pick in the November election my unwavering support to continue this honorable work, with this fine staff, in this accomplished office.”

Gilzean landed the job in March when DeSantis appointed him to fill a vacancy created when longtime Democratic elections chief Bill Cowles retired. Cowles left in January with about a year remaining in his term.

Gilzean would have had a tough path to victory running as a Republican in one of Florida’s most Democratic counties.

Before he was appointed elections chief, Gilzean served as the administrator of the DeSantis-backed Disney World oversight district. A five-member, DeSantis-appointed board hired Gilzean in May 2023 for the $400,000-a-year job leading the district that oversees government services for Disney World and nearby properties.

Gilzean left the Disney post in March and inked a consulting deal that will pay him $20,000 per month through the end of the year. Orange County’s elections chief earns an annual salary of $205,000.

DeSantis has held other appointed roles, including serving as a member of the Florida Commission on Ethics, an unpaid but prestigious post. He stepped down as the commission’s chairman in August when the media revealed he violated a state law that prohibits members from holding public employment.

Before joining the tourism district, Gilzean was CEO of the Central Florida Urban League, a civil rights advocacy organization. He’s held various roles in education, including a stint as an executive for Step Up For Students, an organization that administers school vouchers in Florida.

A crowded field of Democrats has filed to run for the elections post. Democratic candidates include Orange County School Board member Karen Castor Dentel; attorney Dan Helm; former Orange County Democratic chair Wes Hodge; and real estate broker “Sunshine” Linda-Marie Grund.

Nonprofit director Cynthia Harris also filed to run as a no-party-affiliation candidate.

The deadline to qualify for the ballot was noon Friday, but the elections offices has not yet posted a list of approved candidates.