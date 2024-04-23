Gilroy police search for grocery store parking lot shooter

(KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot someone at a parking lot in Gilroy last month, the Gilroy Police Department announced on social media. The shooting happened on March 31 (Easter Sunday) around 4:56 p.m. in the parking lot at Nob Hill Foods.

The suspect and victim were involved in a verbal confrontation at the parking lot, police said. The suspect (pictured below) then pulled out a gun and fired at the victim.

The victim was struck by gunfire and was taken to the hospital. GPD did not release details of the victim’s condition.

GPD says anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact 408-846-0373 or 408-846-0330 if they wish to be anonymous. Nob Hill Foods is located at 777 First St.

