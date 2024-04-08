From Gillette Stadium to the RI State House, events commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day

On March 29, 1973, the last American combat units left Vietnam. In 2017, March 29 was designated as Vietnam Veterans Day, and this year marked the 51st anniversary of our less-than-triumphant departure.

More than 9 million of us served on active duty during the official Vietnam era. We represented 9.7% of our generation. Of that number, some 2.7 million of us actually deployed to Vietnam.

At last count, there are 1,577 Americans still unaccounted for from the Vietnam War. Six of those men are from Rhode Island.

In deference to Good Friday, many of this year’s events took place on Thursday, March 28. Perhaps the most notable was a pinning ceremony hosted at Gillette Stadium by the Kraft family, the New England Patriots Foundation and Cross Insurance.

George Lawrence, left, and Tom Duffney stand at the north end of Gillette Stadium on March 28. Both men served with the 107th Signal Company of the R.I. National Guard, which served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. The 107th was one of less than a dozen National Guard units nationwide to be activated for Vietnam service. The always-empty black POW/MIA seat is at left.

More than 100 Vietnam War veterans participated, many of them from Rhode Island.

The program began with “Welcome home” remarks from Patriots CEO Robert Kraft. Over the next 90 minutes or so, Jonathan Kraft and John Cross of Cross Insurance presented pins to the appreciative veterans.

Most of the attendees were in their 70s and 80s. They wore jackets or baseball caps identifying their branch of service and the units in which they served “back in the day.”

Joshua Kraft, center, president of the New England Patriots Foundation, is flanked by two Rhode island Vietnam vets after the March 28 pinning ceremony at Gillette Stadium. Both vets earned the Combat Infantryman Badge during that conflict. Bert Guarnieri, of North Providence, left, sports the 1st Cavalry Stetson. Jim D’Agostino, right, of West Greenwich, transferred to the Air Force after Vietnam and rose to the rank of brigadier general.

Most moved deliberately, conscious that they may have “lost a step” in the passage of time. Their wrinkled faces showed their age, but each seemed to stand a little straighter and walk with more purpose as they stepped up to receive their pins.

The Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation also rededicated Gillette Stadium’s Row of Honor, reserved for U.S. military personnel. It now consists of eight red seats directly under the new 22-story signature lighthouse. Immediately adjacent is Gillette's POW/MIA seat, which is left unoccupied in recognition of our unaccounted-for service members.

Texas Roadhouse serves free 'Welcome Home' lunch for Vietnam vets

Leading into Vietnam Veterans Day, the Warwick Texas Roadhouse served complimentary meals to approximately 100 veterans and guests on March 27. The parking lot was filled with service tables and displays featuring resources available to veterans.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 273 leaders Fran Guevremont and Leo Saucier staff an information table at the Texas Roadhouse event on March 27. Saucier is a Vietnam veteran who served in Thailand; both Guevremont’s father and husband served in Vietnam.

Led by VA Providence Healthcare System Director Lawrence Connell, a team from that facility enrolled eligible veterans in medical assistance programs. The Providence Vet Center’s mobile van was on hand to describe available programs and services. Service representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration assisted with claims for service-related injuries and illnesses.

A highlight attraction was the miniature Vietnam Wall displayed by the R.I. Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America. Operation Stand Down Rhode Island and several other veterans assistance groups also participated.

National Vietnam Veterans Day observance at the RI State House

The House chamber was the site of Rhode Island’s official commemoration. Ernest Boisvert, head of the Rhode Island State Council of the Vietnam Veterans of America, was master of ceremonies.

Hope High School JROTC provided the color guard to launch the ceremony. Gov. Dan McKee read a proclamation, and a Missing Man Table (described by Sharon Zapor) reminded attendees of fallen, missing or imprisoned service members.

Boisvert spoke about how important it is for veterans to make their final wishes known, and to ensure that family members know the location of the military paperwork necessary to ensure a proper military funeral.

Vietnam Medic Gretchen Vierling-Cutlip read the heart-wrenching poem "Hello, David,” about a nurse spending the last few minutes with a dying soldier. The program ended with the bugle call of taps.

Other state officials in attendance were Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Secretary of State Gregg Amore, General Treasurer James Diossa and Director of Veterans Affairs Kasim Yarn. Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro and Sen. Walter Felag Jr. represented the House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committees, respectively.

Veterans, lawmakers and guests partook of light refreshments in the House of Representatives lounge immediately after the ceremony.

Local VA leadership reaches out

Providence VA Medical Center Director Lawrence Connell was a busy man at the end of March. He and other Medical Center staff members participated in multiple events marking Vietnam Veterans Day, including the Texas Roadhouse luncheon. He moved from table to table, introducing himself and offering VA assistance.

VA Providence Healthcare System Director Lawrence Connell speaks at the Fall River City Hall ceremony on March 28.

The following day he took part in a commemorative wreath-laying at Fall River City Hall. The Cape Cod Vet Center and Fall River's Veterans Service Office organized and sponsored the event.

“At VA Providence, we are deeply privileged to care for Vietnam veterans and provide them with the respect, compassion and quality health care they deserve,” said Connell. “Their service and sacrifice have shaped our nation's history, and their resilience continues to inspire us all.

“To our Vietnam veterans, I say, ‘Welcome home.'"

National Guard update

On March 29, Maj. Gen. Christopher Callahan, commanding officer of the Rhode Island National Guard and Rhode Island adjutant general, presented a briefing to retired senior members of the Guard at the Camp Fogarty headquarters.

Topics included highly visible Guard activities such as federal deployments, as well as lesser-known contributions to the community – one example of which was helping to fight one of the largest wildfires in Rhode Island's history.

On March 29, Maj. Gen. Christopher Callahan, commanding officer of the R.I. National Guard and R.I. adjutant general, presents a briefing to retired senior members of the Guard at the Camp Fogarty headquarters.

Federal deployments over the last 18 months involved nearly a third of the entire force. “This was our second-highest deployment OPTEMPO since 9/11,” said a Guard spokesman, referring to the rate of military actions or missions.

Callahan also reported on scheduled deployments over the next two fiscal years, which he said should be at a slower tempo and involve fewer soldiers.

He continued with a report on the significant positive impact the Guard has on the state economy. A major element of that impact will come from federally funded military construction projects. At Quonset, these include the new Air Guard headquarters, the reconstruction of the main runway, the army aviation readiness center and several other facility improvements.

On the community support side, he described the Guard’s role in helping those who needed shelter from the elements. In December 2022, the governor authorized putting 50 Guard members on state active duty “to assist with the operation of the Cranston Street Armory warming station.” Before the operation shut down in May 2023, the center served as many as 150 people per night.

I would guess that few Rhode Islanders know of the assistance the Guard provided with the Exeter and West Greenwich wildfires last April. Air crews from 1-126th Aviation Regiment used new aerial firefighting capabilities to help battle the large-scale brush fires at the Big River Management Area.

Using specialized 660-gallon containers called “Bambi Buckets,” two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters dropped almost 50,000 gallons of water over two days. This was the first time R.I. National Guard aviation responded to a wildfire.

Before closing, Callahan also discussed recruiting challenges and Guard legislative priorities that were passed in the FY2024 National Defense Authorization Act.

Ken Lewis epilogue: From a number to a name

Several weeks ago I detailed the sad tale of Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Ken Lewis, who was buried in a numbered grave because authorities did not realize he was entitled to burial at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery. The process has now come full circle.

His fellow veterans and friends raised more than $6,000 though a GoFundMe campaign to cover the costs of his exhumation and reburial. They invite everyone to join them on Saturday, April 20, at 11 a.m. for a memorial service to honor Lewis’ proper interment. Remarks from Chaplain (Col.) Robert Marciano and a few of his friends will highlight the simple send-off, which will conclude with the playing of taps.

The graveside ceremony will take place at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Field J4, Row 10, Grave 712.

For details, email Gerald Larence at larenceg@hotmail.com.

Note: The GoFundMe account is still open and accepting contributions in the name of Ken Lewis. Organizers committed that every penny raised beyond the amount needed for the reburial would be distributed to R.I. National Guard veteran causes. To donate, go to gofund.me/5c4c4abc.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How RI commemorated Vietnam Veterans Day