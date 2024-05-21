Gilgo Beach serial killings: Police return to search home of murder suspect

(NewsNation) — Police served a search warrant Monday at the home of Rex Heuermann, the suspect in the deaths of four women whose bodies were found along Gilgo Beach, NewsNation has confirmed.

No family members were present and Heuermann’s estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, confirmed that the home had been searched. It isn’t clear what prompted police to search the home or what specific information they were seeking.

The medical examiner arrived at the home later in the morning, and NewsNation’s Laura Ingle saw very large evidence bags being carried out of the home.

Retired NYPD Sergeant Joseph Giacalone told NewsNation in an interview that the use of heavy equipment could suggest officials found evidence for cases beyond the Gilgo killings.

“Since they already did this 10 months ago, they had to be able to prove to a judge that they had probable cause to go in there. The ME (medical examiner) showing up is really interesting. If we see the forensic anthropologist show up, that would be even more interesting and a bit of an eye-opener because they are the doctors that go out and determine what is a human bone or what is an animal bone,” Giacalone explained.

Last month, authorities conducted a multiday search of the woods in Manorville, New York, though it’s not clear if this second search is connected.

Heuermann is currently awaiting trial, facing murder charges in the deaths of four women known as the Gilgo Four, whose bodies were all found along Gilgo Beach in Long Island, New York.

Investigators previously searched the Heuermann home after he was arrested and charged with the deaths of Amber Lynn Costello, Megan Waterman and Melissa Barthelemy. He was later charged with the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

All four women were sex workers and their bodies, along with several others, were found along Gilgo Beach in 2010 and 2011. At this time, Heuermann has not been linked to any other of the deaths.

In the initial search of Heuermann’s home in summer 2023, police found what they described as a “huge list” of items, including more than 200 weapons. They also searched the backyard of the home as well, and Heuermann’s family claimed investigators left the home in chaos.

Ellerup filed for divorce after Heuermann’s arrest. Her DNA was among the evidence used to eventually arrest Heuermann, as police used familial DNA to help identify a suspect.

Lawyers for Heuermann and his family didn’t respond to calls and emails seeking comment Monday but told local news outlets that his wife and two adult children were not home at the time. Heuermann has been in custody since his arrest last July and has maintained his innocence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

