Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann to be charged in 5th Long Island slay: report

Days after authorities searched his home again, Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann has been indicted in connection with a fitth slay on Long Island, according to a report.

Heuermann, 60, could be back in court as early as Tuesday on a new indictment charging him with the person’s death, according to Newsday.

Heuermann has already pleaded not guilty in the deaths of four women — Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Lynn Costello and Maureen Brainard-Barnes — whose remains were found near each other along a stretch of Ocean Parkway known as Gilgo Beach between late fall 2010 and early spring 2011.

A representative for Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Heuermann’s lawyer Michael Brown could not be reached for comment.

It was not immediately clear what new charges Heuermann faces, but they involve the death of another victim, according to Newsday.

The new indictment comes within weeks of a search by Gilgo Beach Task Force investigators in an area of Manorville where the partial remains of two victims — Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack — were found more than two decades ago.

Just days ago, investigators were back at Heuermann’s Massapequa Park home executing a new search warrant connected to the case.

Police were seen removing a large rectangular object covered in blue cloth and loading it onto the back of a truck parked in the driveway.

In 2010 and 2011, the bodies of 11 people were found on and near Gilgo Beach. Heuermann has not, until now, been linked to any of the other seven victims

Cops said it was a Long Island pimp — and pizza crust DNA — that steered investigators toward Heuermann, a husband and father who had been living quietly in the Nassau County town of Massapequa Park and commuting to Manhattan, where he worked as an architect.

The pimp described the suspect’s vehicle to authorities, giving them details about a green Chevrolet Avalanche during a spring 2022 meeting with investigators.

Cops also retrieved DNA from a pizza crust found in a Manhattan trash can near Heuermann’s work office and matched it with a hair found on Waterman’s body.

Heuermann has been in custody since his arrest last July and no trial date has been set.