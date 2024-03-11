Gilgeous-Alexander scores 23 in 3 quarters as Thunder blow out Grizzlies 124-93

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) pushes past Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March. 10, 2024, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points and six assists in three quarters and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Memphis Grizzlies 124-93 on Sunday night.

Rookie Cason Wallace scored a season-high 23 points, Josh Giddey had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Lu Dort scored 14 points and made all four of his 3-point tries for the Thunder. Oklahoma City won its third straight to stay at the top of the Western Conference standings.

The only bad news for the Thunder came when No. 2 scorer Jalen Williams left in the second quarter with a sprained right ankle and did not return.

Rookie GG Jackson II scored a season-high 30 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 16 for Memphis.

The Grizzlies were short-handed, as has been the case much of the season. Desmond Bane remained out with a sprained left ankle and Marcus Smart was still out with an injured finger on his right hand, among other injuries for Memphis.

Giddey sparked the Thunder early with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists in the first quarter to help Oklahoma City take a 38-24 lead.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 points in the first half and the Thunder made 11 3-pointers before the break to take a 64-43 lead. Oklahoma City shot 57% in the first half.

Oklahoma City poured it on in the third quarter. A steal and two-handed dunk by Dort put the Thunder ahead 90-57 with just under five minutes remaining in the period. Aaron Wiggins dunked on Jaren Jackson Jr. on a fast break to give Oklahoma City a 99-63 lead. The Thunder led 102-68 after three quarters.

