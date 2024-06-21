Gilbert Road Bridge near Mesa to open to 2 lanes soon. Here's what to know

Two lanes along the East Valley Gilbert Road Bridge will reopen next week, ending a yearlong closure.

Maricopa County Department of Transportation announced Wednesday the reopening will provide one lane for each direction while construction on the second half of the bridge continues.

The bridge is located between Loop 202 and State Route 87 along Gilbert Road. State Route 87 runs through Fountain Hills up to Payson.

Replacing the current bridge will help prevent flooding closures, according to the county Transportation Department. It was originally built in 1990, using salvaged beams from an old Salt River bridge crossing at Rural Road in Tempe.

About 13,000 cars use the bridge daily, according to 2019 data from the Maricopa County Department of Transportation.

When finished, it will include two lanes for each direction, a new signal at the Thomas Road intersection and new roads connecting the bridge to SR 87 and Mesa. It also features a new storm drain and 36-inch waterline as part of the Salt River Project’s water delivery system.

The county expects construction to finish in late 2024, earlier than previous projections.

In 2023, “historic flooding” damaged the roadway, which was supposed to remain open to traffic. That forced a yearlong detour. Rather than repairing the damaged road, the county accelerated bridge construction.

The $48.6 million project is funded by:

Maricopa Government of Associations Regional Area Road Funds.

Mesa.

Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

Salt River Project.

Maricopa County Department of Transportation Highway User Revenue Fund.

The partial reopening will occur after 4 p.m. Friday, June 28.

Reporter Maritza Dominguez covers Mesa, Gilbert and Queen Creek and can be reached at maritza.dominguez@arizonarepublic.com or 480-271-0646. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @maritzacdom.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Gilbert Road Bridge near Mesa will reopen 2 lanes. Here's when