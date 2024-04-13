Gilbert police standoff that left man dead is deemed a suicide, officials say

Gilbert Police Department and the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner announced in a Friday news release that the officer-involved shooting on Jan. 21, resulting in the death of 40-year-old Brett Shanahan, has been determined as a suicide by police authorities.

Around 2 p.m., authorities received the initial of two 911 calls reporting Shanahan's erratic behavior. Witnesses described him wearing body armor and carrying an AR-15-style rifle.

Police said the first 911 caller detailed concern that Shanahan was currently splitting from his wife and that he told the caller he was "taking care of business" by going to the home of his spouse's divorce lawyer, who was also her employer.

"From what I understand he just found out he's about to go through a divorce. His wife is working for the attorney that actually is helping her file for the divorce and is representing in court," said the caller, Shanahan's co-worker, in a portion of the first 911 call released by police.

"I don't know if this is going to be a suicide by cop thing, I don't know, he's very adamant about doing something to get the police officer's attention ... He's not right, he's so angry," said the co-worker.

Another call came from a residence close to Cooper and Warner roads. The caller, who identified Shanahan as a family friend, reported that he had visited the home in search of the lawyer and had made troubling statements before departing, as stated in the news release.

"He's trying to have a police suicide," said the second caller. "He's got a vest on too because he's former military, he's got a bunch of rounds with him."

Police arrived at the scene of the lawyer's home to speak with the caller but did not find Shanahan, leading to the decision to issue for a welfare check on him at his home five miles away near Greenfield and Knox roads.

'Take the shot'

Police located Shanahan driving near his home in a cul-de-sac when he abruptly stopped and blocked the roadway, according to police.

"Shanahan has now exited the roadway and is armed with a handgun, rifle, and wearing a ballistic vest consistent with the previous reports by the two 911 callers," read the news release.

Officers demanded Shanahan put down his weapon. He refused and responded by telling officers to "take the shot," according to the news release.

"No! We don't want to. Don't make us do it," screamed one of the officers in the body camera footage.

The officers fired their weapons as he closed the distance between the two, causing an "immediate and deadly threat," according to police in the news release.

Body camera footage and a witness's cellphone captured Shanahan walking with his arms outstretched, holding a pistol in his right hand. Later, a single frame released by the police in the news release appeared to show Shanahan aiming the pistol toward his head.

Police were heard firing over 10 rounds between officers in the released body camera footage, but Gilbert police did not respond to questions regarding if any of these shots hit Shanahan.

In the body camera footage, police officers were observed gathering behind a riot shield before advancing toward Shanahan, who was now lying motionless on the ground. Off-camera shots of non-lethal bullets were shown, confirming to the police that the shooter was unresponsive.

Police said Shanahan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The news release said Gilbert police and the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner ruled "Shanahan’s manner of death as a suicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head."

Police noted that Shanahan suffered from several injuries in addition to the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Mr. Shanahan was injured by gunshots fired from the officer’s duty weapons, but we can’t provide any additional information regarding the injuries due to the investigation still being reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office," wrote Sgt. Lorenzo Teruya of the Gilbert Police Department in an email to The Arizona Republic. "We can confirm the only shot fired at the scene by Mr. Shanahan was the one self-inflicted gunshot to his head."

Police said the incident was under an internal and criminal investigation to be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Republic reporter Abigail Celaya contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Brett Shanahan fatal shooting during Gilbert police standoff a suicide