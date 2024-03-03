'Gilbert Goons' response shows leaders' incompetence. It's time for a change

Governing at the municipal level is not easy. But there are some priorities should guide local politicians. First among those is to protect and improve the quality of life of the citizenry, especially safety.

Also important is absolute transparency in the governing process. Any politician entrusted with leadership and fails to prioritize and improve these qualities has no business staying in office. Thankfully, The Arizona Republic provides us with transparency where it is lacking.

How officials of the town of Gilbert dealt with youth violence was incompetent at best. It is time for a change.

We need leaders that make quality of life a top priority. The town needs to be willing to pump the brakes on growth until it recalibrates and defines where it’s going long term and how it will handle the many challenges that come with growth and increased densities, while protecting and improving the quality of life for those who live here.

Leaders must be completely forthcoming and transparent about the present and future. Then those that live here, as well as those who may consider moving here, may knowingly decide whether this is where they want to invest their lives for the long term.

Warren Kotzmann, Gilbert

Post commandments here, instead

A suggestion for the Arizona Senate and Sen. Anthony Kern regarding Senate Bill 1151: You might want to refresh your knowledge of the U. S. Supreme Court’s interpretation of the First Amendment regarding the separation of church and state.

If you still find it an appropriate addition to our public school classrooms, I would suggest that, considering the values stated in the Ten Commandments, we as a nation would be better served if they would be posted instead in the offices of the Arizona and United States senators and representatives.

Mary Louise Secor, Sun City West

PragerU is not 'objective history'

Tom Horne recently defended his advocacy of PragerU lessons in Arizona schools, with the headline declaring they are “not at all racist.” Later in the column, he claims they are “objective history.” In fact, as even its leader says, the lessons are a conservative view of history, far from the objective view Horne argues.

And “not at all racist”? Horne must have missed at least this example. As Charles Blow in The New York Times notes, in one of the videos, Christopher Columbus rationalizes slavery, telling two kids, “Being taken as a slave is better than being killed, no? I don’t see the problem.”

In the same “lesson,” Columbus says he ordered his crew to treat Indigenous people well. In fact, they enslaved many and killed many more. Hardly treating them well. Later Columbus enslaved women and children in Haiti.

Either Horne is woefully ignorant of Columbus’s treatment of Indigenous people or he is disingenuous. Given that he likes to tells us he’s a Harvard graduate, my guess is he simply doesn’t want to address that inconvenient revision of American history.

Mike McClellan, Gilbert

Talk more about affordable housing

I commend Oscar De Los Santos and Juan Mendez for their attention to basic facts regarding an issue that has put profit far above the public good: a housing market stacked in favor of wealthy investment groups over working Arizonans.

It’s a reminder that data — so often touted as the gold standard when it suits profit-first state legislatures — is available and a matter of simple arithmetic:

The average income of a working Arizonan is $52,700, whereas housing prices have reached levels accessible only by individuals making twice that amount — or investment groups, many of whom have no skin in the game as far as the well-being of the communities in which they have bought homes.

And they have bought plenty, nearly a third of homes statewide, hence the astronomical rise in home prices, particularly over the last four years.

Why has this problem been so underreported? It’s an inequity that benefits only the wealthiest entities as it disadvantages working people, the fabric of communities: nurses, police officers, teachers, firemen and service industry workers, to name a few.

Doug McGlothlin, Flagstaff

More surcharges, less Arizona solar

Now that the Arizona Corporation Commission has passed a new “rooftop solar surcharge” for all Arizona Public Service residential customers, it becomes even more difficult for homeowners to recoup their investment through savings on their energy bills.

More importantly, sun-rich Arizona experiences further opportunities lost to protect the environment and grow renewable energy. All this so APS shareholders can increase their profits.

It’s no wonder that despite having more sunshine, we produce less solar energy than many states with fewer sunny days. As voters, we need to select our commissioners wisely.

Nick Caruso, Phoenix

