Gilbert couple who died in murder-suicide is identified by police

The Gilbert Police Department released the names of two people who died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week.

Around midnight on Monday, officers arrived at a home near the southwest corner of Val Vista Drive and Ray Road after receiving reports of a suicide.

When authorities arrived on the scene, the bodies of 28-year-old Brooke Lundy and 40-year-old Matthew Blevins were found dead inside the home. According to investigators, Lundy had been fatally shot multiple times while Blevins died by suicide.

Officials determined that Lundy and Blevins were in a relationship. What led up to the shooting is still under investigation, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: gilbert police identify couple who died in murder suicide