Some Gilbert council members tried to rush in a pay raise. Here's what happened next

A failed motion to increase Gilbert Town Council annual salaries divided the seven-member elected body Tuesday after three members quietly added the last-minute item to the budget.

Councilmembers Scott Anderson, Chuck Bongiovanni and Jim Torgeson banded together to add a two-page resolution to adjust the council and mayor’s annual salary 25 hours before the council met. The resolution was added to the more than 800-page budget rather than a separate item on the council's agenda.

Adjusting the town’s council salary had been previously discussed at the members' financial retreat but not during a formal study session or council meeting. The trio moved to add the resolution at the last minute because they felt the time was running out to get salaries adjusted before the town budget was passed.

The debate brings renewed attention to the ongoing division and infighting among the council.

All made similar statements on the dais saying Gilbert’s salary is too low that it deters potential residents from running.

“The pool of candidates for council are the independently wealthy, independent business owners” and those who are retired, Anderson said.

Vice Mayor Scott Anderson, Mayor Brigette Peterson and councilmember Jim Torgeson listen to public comments during a Gilbert Town Hall on Jan. 9, 2024.

Torgeson attempted to force a vote to the council to adjust the mayor’s pay to $69,275 and a council member's pay to $53,288 tying it to the budget approval.

The rest of the council were caught off guard by the resolution calling for the pay adjustments with Mayor Bridgette Peterson and Councilmembers Kathy Tilque and Yung Koprowski saying they were not comfortable or ready to vote on the resolution Tuesday.

Peterson argued the pay for a mayor or council member is not meant to be compared to a full-time job’s salary because it’s a position people take to serve and volunteer for their town.

Bongiovanni pushed back saying the town is “missing out on a lot of potential candidates.”

“It’s an honor to serve but the honor shouldn’t just be for the elite,” he said.

Korpowski moved to remove the resolution from the budget vote which passed in a 5-2 vote with Torgeson and Bongiovanni dissenting. Ultimately, the council passed the town's operating budget in a 6-1 vote with Torgeson the lone no vote.

Discussion and a potential vote on mayor and council salaries are now scheduled for June 18. The council directed staff to prepare a presentation with benchmarks and a proposal for a new pay and benefits package.

If the council approves a pay increase to go into effect in January 2025, it will come out of contingency funds for this fiscal year because it was not built into the operating budget.

“Not sure why it has taken one-and-a-half years to advance this discussion. Our elected members are grossly underpaid, and I believe it impacts our diversity of members having only retired or millionaires is not the true diversity of our town,” Gilbert resident Rod Suave wrote on a comment card about the topic.

What is Gilbert’s council salary now?

Gilbert’s current salary lags behind surrounding communities of similar size. The mayor’s annual salary is $43,631 and a council member is $21,012.

According to data collected by town staff, Gilbert council members are the fourth lowest paid in metro Phoenix.

In 2018, the council moved to decrease the council's annual pay from $24,000 and in 2017 removed a policy that allowed annual adjustments based on cost of living.

In comparison, Chandler a city in similar size pays its mayor $55,916 and its council members $32,743 annually. Scottsdale pays its mayor $59,460 and its council members $36,180 annually.

Discussions to increase council pay are happening across the Valley including in Phoenix. Voters of the state's largest city will weigh in on the pay increase in November.

