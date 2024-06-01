Gila River police officer killed, another injured after shooting

A Gila River police officer was dead and another injured after responding to a disturbance at a home early Saturday in Santan, District 4 of the Gila River Indian Community, according to the Gila River Police Department.

Joshua Briese, who had been with the Police Department for less than a year, and other officer responded to a disturbance call involving a large crowd. Multiple gunshots were fired and both officers were struck, according to a Gila River Police Department Facebook post.

Both officers were taken to the hospital. Briese died from his injuries while the other officer, who has not been identified, was in serious but stable condition, according to police.

"I know I speak for our entire Community when I say that we grieve for our fallen and injured police officers and every Community member touched by such tragic violence," said Stephen Roe Lewis, governor of the Gila River Indian Community. "Nothing cuts deeper than a life cut short. We will pray for our officers and their families, and for every Community member, every loved one, and every family impacted by what happened this morning."

