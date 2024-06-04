Gila River Indian Community identifies person killed in weekend shooting as 23-year-old woman

A woman who died in the Gila River Indian Community shooting Saturday was identified Monday evening.

Gila River Indian Community Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis said Alicen Apkaw, 23, died from gunfire in the incident. He did not provide details about the time of her death.

"From all I have learned about Alicen since her death, she was a beloved daughter and sister, a loyal friend and co-worker, fast to laugh, hardworking, joyous and supportive," Lewis said in a released statement. "To lose a young woman like Alicen, in the prime of her life, is a loss I can only describe as devastating."

Lewis said he met Alicen's mother, father and siblings at the hospital, who told him how much Alicen loved her family. They hoped for unity, peace and positivity to come from the tragedy, he said.

She worked in the housekeeping department of the Community's San Tan casino, Lewis said.

Also killed in the incident was Gila River Police Officer Joshua Briese, who was shot as officers responded to a disturbance involving a large crowd in Santan, District 4 of the Gila River Indian Community early Saturday. Another police officer was shot and injured, along with two others who appear to be suspects in the incident.

The FBI's Phoenix Field Office and Gila River Police Department took two suspects into custody Sunday and said both were receiving medical care for injuries. Officials identified them as a man and teen boy but did not release their names.

In response to the shooting, the Gila River Indian Community also imposed a moratorium on all dances and anyone hosting or attending such an event could face arrest, among other punishments.

Annie Goodykoontz is a reporter for The Arizona Republic. You can reach her at AGoodykoontz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Gila River shooting victim identified as Alicen Apkaw, 23