Gigi Hadid takes the pussyhat to the runway at Milan Fashion Week

Guess the pink yarn shortage is over: Missoni models—including Gigi Hadid—brought the now-iconic pussyhat to the runway Saturday at Milan Fashion Week.

It wasn't just the models making a statement. Staffers and attendees also received hats of their own, making the whole program a wonderland of pink ears and solidarity. And, of course, a fair amount of selfie-taking.

SEE ALSO: Activist heroically flies over barricade to seize Confederate flag

Even the designer, Angela Missoni, kept hers on for post-show photo ops with guests.

View photos Angela Missoni greets the audience. More

Image: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

View photos

Image: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

According to Vogue, the hats weren't purely symbolic, either. A portion of the show's proceeds will be donated to the ACLU and the UN Refugee Agency—further proof that culture and politics aren't detangling anytime soon.

This wasn't Hadid's first (politically-charged) rodeo, either: She and her sister Bella Hadid were spotted in January protesting Donald Trump's travel ban.

They'll probably want to hang on to those hats for future protests.