Gigi Hadid Apologizes To China On Weibo For Offensive Gesture

Is it too late now to say sorry?

Last month, after it was announced that Gigi Hadid would be walking in the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taking place in Shanghai, China, the backlash began. Social media users took to using snake and chicken emojis to make it clear the model isn’t welcome in China months after she appeared to mock Asians.

In a video uploaded and later deleted by her sister, Bella, back in February, she can be seen squinting her eyes while holding up a Buddha-shaped cookie.

this is y'all woke palestine queen? Gigi out here mocking Asian people. i would say she's cancelled but she never started. rat @GiGiHadidpic.twitter.com/b6wj5k1sXE — . (@hvrrystime) February 5, 2017

Commenters noted that since the incident Hadid hadn’t publicly apologized for her insensitive actions, and told her “don’t come” to their country now that Victoria’s Secret is heading there.

Gigi Hadid refused to apologize for her racist remarks towards asians and now she's walking in the VS fashion show in Shanghai? What? — Kate (@katelynepearson) August 30, 2017

But last week she attempted to make amends.

On Friday, the 22-year-old posted a statement on her Weibo account, saying that it was never her “intent to offend.”

“It hurts me to hurt anyone, and I want you all to know that it was never my intent to offend anyone through my actions and I sincerely apologize to those who were hurt or felt let down by me,” she wrote. “I have the utmost respect and love for the people of China and cherish the incredible memories I have made while visiting in the past. I have learned to be very careful of how my actions can come off or be portrayed and I’m hopeful you’ll accept my apology.”

For some, however, it was too little, too late.

Others pointed out she should have posted her apology on accounts besides Weibo so users outside of China could also see it.

Gigi apologized in Chinese social media Weibo， but she didn't apologize in facebook and instagram, because she don't want you guys know it pic.twitter.com/CHGoRj0nSB — Gee Lean (@mr_jielin) September 2, 2017

That's so funny. @GiGiHadid just say sorry on Weibo. She said "love the people of China" Hahaha,can not stop laughing . pic.twitter.com/MNGBnkYhDZ — Elvin Starry (@ElvinStarry) September 1, 2017

@GiGiHadid Thanks for showing your apology on weibo,but I think that what you did hurt Asians,not only Chinese.Make an apology to Asians,plz pic.twitter.com/ALkfOBe3mY — 刘晨 (@1iuchen) September 2, 2017

The Chinese will never forgive you for coming to China to earn money by posting an apology on China's social software Weibo. Ever, ever! — wudadada (@wudadada2) September 2, 2017