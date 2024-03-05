Gig companies say workers pass background checks, but do they?

When Ken Goldberg wanted his home cleaned, he contacted a company named Homeaglow.

On their website, Homeaglow says homeowners don’t have to be home when the cleaners are there. The company further states that its cleaning professionals “have passed a criminal background check and have been thoroughly reviewed.”

Goldberg said that their safety guarantee was the reason he signed up with Homeaglow.

“The only reason I hired this company is because they told me that,” he said. “Had I not read that, they wouldn’t have been hired by me. End of story.”

But when Goldberg noticed property missing, he reached out to a private investigator. A check of Goldberg’s cleaner by Andy Holmes, CEO of Holmes Risk Management, shows a wide history of violent criminal activity.

“That person has nine felonies and three gross misdemeanors in the last three years,” said Holmes.

He said the report he ran shows the worker with assault, weapon, and theft convictions.

Holmes says he’s not surprised by the results for one reason, “a background check is not truly a criminal background check.”

He says a criminal check must go deep for it to be effective. However, there are differing legal limits across the country on how far a business can look into a person’s criminal history.

Holmes said federally, you can’t go back more than seven years. Some of the local municipalities have written in their city laws that you can’t go back more than three years.

Goldberg’s cleaner had a conviction for firearm possession in April 2023. Holmes showed us a letter he received from Homeaglow confirming the worker was with the company six months later, corresponding with when he cleaned Goldberg’s home.

Holmes said their ads don’t match reality.

“I’ll tell you that if anything, they’re giving people a false sense of security that opens them up to be a potential victim,” he said.

Homeaglow does have a theft and damage policy. But its exclusions include losses of cash, jewelry, collectible coins, stamps, third-party gift cards, and pets.

“It could not be an easier program for criminals to set up,” Goldberg said.

The private investigator and our team have been asking the company about this person for more than a month.

When we asked to verify the felon’s status in February, Homeaglow responded that he “is an independent contractor of Homeaglow…”

“It’s like the Disneyland for criminals,” said Goldberg. “But there’s a disaster. There is a disaster coming. Someone’s going to get hurt. In my opinion.”

The company did not respond to requests for comment on their business practices.

You can run your own background checks through the Massachusetts CORI system.

That will cost you $25 dollars.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW