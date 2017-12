A bomb squad team rushed to the Los Angeles home of Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to discover a suspicious package labelled for him containing horse manure.

Reports said the team was dispatched to millionaire Mr Mnuchin’s home in the city’s Bel Air area after a neighbour reported receiving a package addressed for the cabinet member. The package also included a Christmas card with negative comments about Mr Trump and the new tax law signed by last week.

Los Angeles Police Department Area Watch Commander Rob Weise told NBC the package was dropped off on Saturday evening and cleared by officers by 8pm. The investigation has now been handed to the Secret Service, he said.