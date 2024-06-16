'A gift that saves lives': How one Phoenix nonprofit brings joy to active military members

For military veterans like Gary Hamm, finding opportunities for service members stationed overseas for comfort and solace in often dangerous landscapes can be "few and far between."

A few magic tricks and a joke or two can make all the difference and lift the spirits of combat-fatigued soldiers, allowing them to momentarily step away from the responsibilities of active duty and come to a place of "wonder and joy," according to Hamm.

That sense of joy amid a "24/7 grind," Hamm said, inspired him to join Magicians on Mission, a Phoenix-based nonprofit comprised of traveling performers and entertainers dedicated to "bringing smiles" and relieving stress for deployed U.S. military personnel.

"When I found out about Magicians on Mission, that they were going overseas and entertaining my family, I just had to be a part of it," Hamm said. "It's a way for me to continue to give back. I love being a part of it."

Magicians on Mission, a Phoenix-based nonprofit organization, tours various military installations worldwide, providing live entertainment ranging from stage magic to stand-up comedy for active service members overseas.

Chris Rose, the founder, president and CEO of Magicians on Mission, established the company in 2019, saying that the original concept of the nonprofit arose from his time spent working with Armed Forces Entertainment, a government agency with a similar mission of providing relief through entertainment for military members.

"It's a connection to home," he told The Arizona Republic.

'Magic is a service as well'

With a career spanning over 30 years, Rose, a professional magician, moved to the Valley in 2003, where his passion led him to entertain audiences across various venues and outlets, including broadcast performances.

It was his work with Armed Forces Entertainment in 2017, however, that inspired Rose to want to perform for military members "all the time."

"People often forget that (service members) are human," Rose said. "The transformations that I saw while I was on tour were phenomenal."

Rose, who is "a product of a multigenerational military family," believes that a "human-to-human connection" lies at the core of the organization's mission.

"In a way, magic is a service as well," Rose said. "It is a way to give back to the community, to make people smile. That sense of wonder and joy, those are things that we give away by performing."

After teaming up with business consultant Jason Wethington, who helped Rose "navigate and reevaluate" his career path, Magicians on Mission was born as a Phoenix nonprofit.

With a team of talented volunteers and recruits comprised of magicians, illusionists, and comedians from across the country, the group tours internationally for around 16 days, performing free live magic and comedy shows on military bases in different countries. Magicians on Mission's annual reach is over 60,000 service members worldwide, according to its website.

During the 90-minute shows, an audience of up to 500 can expect an "up-close and personal" experience from performers, who engage with their audience in an "incredibly interactive and intimate way," Rose said. The performances, which range from stage magic and stand-up comedy to multimedia productions, are designed to give service members "an opportunity to laugh with their colleagues, de-stress, and relax from the rigors of their daily lives," according to the organization.

For Hamm, who served 20 years in the U.S. Navy before retiring and later joining the organization, the Magicians on Mission team became like family for military members during their visits, as many often have little interaction with others outside of their unit, Hamm said.

"What (Magicians on Mission) do is important. It goes beyond the words, 'thank you for your service,'" he said. "To the military members, they immediately become part of the family because they came all the way out there and shared some love person-to-person."

Hamm, who has a "unique perspective" within the organization because of his role as both a military veteran and an entertainer, said that the personal engagement and interactivity from performers allow service members to temporarily "snap out of their realities."

For Wethington, the community that the organization fosters for service members through this art form manifests a "unique psychological position" for military personnel during live shows.

"As the performer... we just changed the way that (service members) look at the world," said Wethington. "They're no longer seeing the world as it was, but now as it could be. There's possibilities."

'Actions speak louder than words'

In addition to visiting various military bases, Rose also takes his team of talent to more remote and isolated units for those unable to leave their posts, to "meet them where they are," Rose said.

"One of the things that makes our art form so unique is that we can perform anytime anywhere," Rose said. "Special unit visits are sometimes the only way that some of those members get a chance to see us."

In addition to boosting morale and supporting emotional health for military members, the live performances also give service members a chance to build comradery within their unit.

After a live show, attendees are also given gift boxes and can participate in "meet and greets" after productions, allowing guests to connect and interact with performers.

As one of only three nonprofits in the country to provide entertainment to the frontlines, Rose continues to raise funds and awareness for Magicians on Mission, seeking support from both corporate sponsorships and the community to continue to scale the organization and embark on more independently-run tours in the future, Rose said.

One of the company's partnerships includes a fellow Phoenix-based organization known as Friends of Freedom, which assists active duty members, veterans, and their families with a variety of services and commodities and helps connect military communities both nationally and within the Phoenix metro area.

Aside from fundraisers and patronizing from local partners like Spinato's Pizzeria, donations remain the number one way for people in the community to support the nonprofit, according to Rose.

For Hamm, the active support from civilians is "empowering" for soldiers, going beyond verbal gratitude for military service.

"When I come back and hear, 'thank you for your service,' it's refreshing to hear. I personally enjoy hearing it," said Hamm. "However, really what matters is actions. Actions speak louder than words."

Those looking to donate can visit the Magicians on Mission website for more information.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix nonprofit brings joy to service members through magic