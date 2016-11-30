Gift Idea: Simple Dish Made With Real Food

Tillamook's #RealFoodSunday is a movement that encourages people to eat more Real Food, nothing artificial, at least once a week, with an emphasis on Sunday. Tillamook invites you to join in this Sunday and—whether by shopping, cooking, or eating—share your ideas with #RealFoodSunday!

There is one thing that we all have in common: the great delight we get from Real Food and the longing to share it.

Real Food is made the honest way—with the highest-quality ingredients and nothing artificial. It’s knowing where your food comes from and how it gets to your table. This holiday season, it will happen with a squash and some cheese.

Brave the cold as you walk through your local farmers market. Smile to the chilled farmer, the one who’s been up since 4 in the morning, and now proudly stacking her harvest. Buy several butternut squashes and head home. Peel and slice the squashes, and layer them in to-go baking dishes with onion, cheese, and milk. Bake them until they melt into sweet and melting orange gratins that fill your house with the scent of comfort, something we could all use a little more of. Cover the baking dishes with lids. Put your coat back on.

Go back to the farmers market, and give a butternut squash gratin to the farmer who grew the squash for you. She can warm it up when she gets home at night; 25 minutes in a 350° F oven will burn your small act of kindness into her memory for the rest of her life. Hand one to the postal worker at your post office. One for the receptionist at the police precinct. One for the chief at the fire station. One for the neighbor across the street.

This can be dinner, but it is more than food. You will be bringing comfort from your kitchen to their kitchens. You will be bringing kindness. You will be bringing the better parts of who we are and who we can be. Imagine, all that from a squash and some cheese.

Butternut Squash Gratin Serves 8 Ingredients 3 pounds butternut squash, peeled and seeded 1 medium onion 1½ cups whole milk Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper 1½ cups Tillamook Shredded Sharp Cheddar Directions Preheat the oven to 400° F. Thinly slice the squash and the onion using a slicer. Drizzle a small amount of the milk over the bottom of a 3-quart baking dish. Using half the squash and onion, make layers, seasoning each layer with a pinch of salt and pepper and a drizzle of milk until the dish is half full. Scatter half the cheese over the squash layers.

Continue making layers with the milk, squash, and onion, seasoning each layer with salt and pepper. Drizzle the remaining milk over the gratin; then spread the remaining cheese evenly over the top.

Cover the dish with foil and bake until the squash is very tender, about 40 minutes. Uncover the dish and continue to bake until the gratin is golden on top, 15 to 20 minutes more.





