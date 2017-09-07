Giddy Lou Dobbs Dances All Over 'Hapless Fool' Paul Ryan's Political Grave

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) is the clear loser after President Donald Trump’s surprise deal with Democratic leaders to raise the debt ceiling, fund the government and provide aid to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

And Fox Business anchor Lou Dobbs couldn’t be happier.

On Wednesday Dobbs celebrated what he called the “death of a RINO” (Republican In Name Only), trashing the House speaker in an extended monologue:

“The president not only took RINO Ryan to the woodshed but eliminated any need for any Republican to ever pretend again that Ryan is a real Republican in any way,” Dobbs said. “Or that any RINO has a political future after Mr. Trump simply booted the hapless fool of a speaker out of the way of those trying to get the nation’s business done.”

While slamming Ryan for leading a Congress that has “accomplished next to nothing” during his nearly two years as speaker, Dobbs offered some rare kind words for Democratic leaders.

See his full takedown above.