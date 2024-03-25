Gibson man charged with attempted murder after forcing deputy from moving vehicle in struggle

A Gibson man has been charged with attempted murder after a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's deputy falls from a moving car during a struggle.

Justin Ross Sons, 33, was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and resisting an officer by force, as well as two charges from Lafourche Parish, just before 1 a.m. March 22.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, Sons attempted to flee in his car while struggling with an officer. The officer fell from the driver's side door during the struggle and was injured. The car was moving slowly until the deputy fell, then it sped away.

"Sons made aggressive driving maneuvers with the appearance of intentionally forcing the deputy to release from the vehicle and fall to the ground," a news release from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said. "Sons then fled the area at what appears to be a high rate of speed. The deputy received injuries to his lower extremities in what can be described as life-threatening actions by Justin Sons."

Patrol officers from the sheriff's office were called just before 10:30 p.m. March 17 to the 200 block of Marina Drive in Gibson for a disturbance call. The caller reported being threatened by an unknown man with a piece of wood after reporting drug use in the area.

The caller identified the vehicle, which deputies located March 22. As a deputy spoke with Sons, according to the release, Sons hit the gas and fled. The deputy attempted to stop Sons and was dragged as they struggled. Sons ultimately escaped after the officer fell to the ground.

The deputy is in stable condition and is recovering from the injuries, the release said.

Following the officer's injuries, law enforcement obtained warrants for Sons and learned he returned to the Marina Drive area. When officers arrived, Sons spotted them and dove into a nearby waterway but was captured. He remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, on a $814,000 bond by local judges.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Gibson man charged with murder after Terrebonne deputy falls from car