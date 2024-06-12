Gibson Co. Sheriff indicted on 18 counts of misconduct, inmate labor for personal gain

The Orchard House can be seen on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Milan, Tenn.

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas was indicted in May on 18 counts of official misconduct following a search warrant issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Thomas's home and other locations in September 2022.

The indictment was returned on May 6 to the Gibson County Circuit Court but remained sealed until Tuesday.

Gibson County Circuit Court Clerk Cindy Flowers confirmed that Thomas turned himself into the Gibson County Jail on Tuesday morning and posted a bond of $25,000 shortly after.

His arraignment is set for Sept. 16.

The apparent offense timeline ranges from May 1, 2022 through October 31, 2022. During this period, Thomas won his second re-election for sheriff in August 2022.

According to the indictment, Counts 1-6 are class E felonies and outline that Thomas allegedly used the labor or employment of six different inmates for his gain and benefit, profiting either directly or indirectly.

Counts 7-12 specifically name the six inmates and the use of their labor to benefit Alliance Staffing Group in Milan, a hiring program catered to incarcerated individuals established by Thomas and others.

Congressman David Kustoff talks to Sheriff Paul Thomas, Holt Shoaf, Joey Hays, Chairman of Tennessee Farm Bureau, Todd Littleton and Mayor Vance Coleman at Trenton, Tenn., in the Cotton's Cafe dining area to discuss issues and concerns in Gibson County

Alliance Staffing Group along with its sister company Orchard House Transitional Home were among the locations under search by the FBI in 2022.

Counts 13-18 note that the same six inmates under the care of Thomas were improperly guarded to prevent escape.

This is a developing story.

