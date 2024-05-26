Gibson City park to be dedicated to fallen veteran

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A park in Gibson City will be renamed after a fallen veteran.

The dog park in Gibson City will be named William Eugene Campbell Memorial Park. City officials passed it last week. The park will memorialize William Campbell, a Gibson City native who died serving in Vietnam.

It was spearheaded by 18-year-old Boy Scout Maxwell Moody as part of his Eagle Scout project.

“I feel like Gibson City takes their veterans very seriously, and people that serve is quite an honor, honestly,” Moody said. “And just to get something done for William, just to memorialize him and what he stood for, I feel like is a really good goal to accomplish.”

They will also be adding a formal memorial at the center of the park. Moody will become an Eagle Scout later this summer thanks to this project.

