Giants waive OL Bowie days after domestic charges disclosed

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have waived Michael Bowie days after finding out that the offensive lineman had been charged with assault and battery in Oklahoma.

The Giants announced the decision Wednesday along with three moves.

The team learned of the charges on Saturday and did not allow the 25-year-old free agent to make the trip to Cleveland for a preseason game against the Browns on Monday night.

Bowie is accused of grabbing his girlfriend by the neck during a fight at her home in Bixby, Oklahoma, then broke two televisions and punched a hole in the wall. The Tulsa resident was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and battery and two counts of malicious injury or destruction of property.

Court records don't list an attorney for Bowie. His agent says Bowie is working to prove his innocence, saying there was no physical contact with the girlfriend. Jail records show Bowie was released Monday on $17,000 bond.

Bowie played at Oklahoma State before transferring to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. He was a seventh-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2013.

"As we have already stated, we were made aware of this situation on Saturday," Giants general manager Jerry Reese said. "The league has started to gather more information. That process will continue. The outcome of that process will determine whether there is another opportunity here for Michael."

New York also waived offensive linemen Corin Brooks, and waived/injured wideouts Darius Powe and Andrew Turzilli.

Powe and Turzilli have hamstring injuries.

The Giants signed wide receivers Marquis Bundy and C.J. Germany, and linemen Richard Levy and Matt Rotheram.

Bundy was on the Arizona Cardinals' roster for the final six weeks last season but did not play in a game. He was waived by the Cardinals on Aug. 18.

Germany, from Notre Dame College of Ohio, was signed by the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 4 and waived on Aug. 18.

Rotheram spent the entire 2015 season on the Packers' practice squad. He was on the practice squads of the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions in 2016. He was released by the Lions on Aug. 15.

Levy was signed by the San Francisco 49ers on May 8 and released on Aug. 13.

