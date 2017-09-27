Giants Owner John Mara Scolds Odell Beckham Jr. For 'Dog-Peeing' Touchdown Celebration

New York Giants co-owner John Mara hit Odell Beckham Jr. with the verbal equivalent of a rolled-up newspaper on Tuesday after the Giants receiver pretended to pee like a dog in a touchdown celebration.

“I do not want to get into a discussion about this,” Mara told the New York Post in an email, “but I will say that I am very unhappy with Odell’s behavior on Sunday and we intend to deal with it internally.”

Odell Beckham pretending to be a peeing dog is really what this day needed pic.twitter.com/POmzWtdSzM — Dave Lozo (@davelozo) September 24, 2017

After catching his first of two touchdown receptions in the fourth quarter during a loss to the host Philadelphia Eagles, Beckham crawled along the end zone boundary and lifted his leg as if to urinate. He received a 15-yard penalty.

Beckham responded affirmatively Monday to a tweet from a CNN Digital writer that surmised he pantomimed his crude antics in response to President Donald Trump’s comment that owners should fire any “son of a bitch” who protests during the national anthem.

IDK but you think maybe @OBJ_3's "I'm a dog" display/comment was in reference to "son of a bitch" (i.e. dog) line? — AJ Willingham (@ItsAJWillingham) September 25, 2017

If u seen that , I have to tip my hat to u for thinkin outside the box. #URRIGHTONPOINT impressed — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) September 25, 2017

But in immediate postgame comments, Beckham made no mention of Trump. “I’m a dog, so I acted like a dog,” he explained in the clip below. “I didn’t know if the rulebook said you can’t hike your leg.”