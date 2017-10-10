Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. has surgery for broken left ankle

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham grabs his leg after suffering an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Chargers won 27-22. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has had surgery for a broken left ankle.

The Giants announced Tuesday that Beckham had the surgery on Monday night in New York.

Beckham was hurt Sunday in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The team said Monday that the surgery was planned for later in the week. It didn't explain the schedule change.

More surgery is expected on fellow wide receivers Brandon Marshall (ankle) and Dwayne Harris (broken foot) later Tuesday.

Marshall and Harris were injured Sunday in a game in which four Giants' receivers were hurt.

Sterling Shepard is day to day with an ankle injury.

