Giants hire James Ferentz as assistant offensive line coach

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired recently retired James Ferentz as an assistant offensive line coach.

Ferentz, 34, retired last month as an NFL player after an eight-year career with the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. He will help new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, who was his line coach with the Patriots in 2020-21.

Ferentz finished college at Iowa in 2013 and spent a year out of football before being signed by the Houston Texans in the 2014 offseason. He spent that season on the Texans’ practice squad.

After being waived by Houston in September 2015, the son of Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz went to the Broncos. He appeared in 14 games for a Denver team that won Super Bowl 50 in Peyton Manning’s final season.

Ferentz played two years in Denver before being signed by the Patriots, where he played six seasons and was on New England's Super Bowl-winning team in the 2018 season.

New York, which was 6-11 last season, has nine new coaches for 2024, including defensive coordinator Shane Bowen and special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial.

